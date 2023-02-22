458,519 Shares in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 458,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTWOW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTWOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.