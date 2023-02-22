4,813 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 85.05%.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,749.60.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

