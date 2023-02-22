48,770 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 229.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 434,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 553,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,160. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kohl’s

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

