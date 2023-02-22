48,770 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 229.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 434,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 553,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,160. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.