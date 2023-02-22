499,100 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 1,289,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

