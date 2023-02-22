500,000 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $166.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

