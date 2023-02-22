500,000 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

TTWO stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

