5,901 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Whirlpool makes up 2.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,582. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $210.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

