6,544 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $21,458,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 185,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 64,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,033. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.