6,991 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises 2.2% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 146,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

