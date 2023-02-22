8,477,225 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,477,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,292,000. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Cenovus Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

