8,837 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 158,764 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.