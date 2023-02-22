Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

ACEL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 50.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 159.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

