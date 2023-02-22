Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,704 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 1.0% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.60. 186,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.