Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. AON comprises approximately 2.1% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.78. 117,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

