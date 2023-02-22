Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,618 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

