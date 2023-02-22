Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,399 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,607. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

