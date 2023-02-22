Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $39.21 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and $167,469.44 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,957 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

