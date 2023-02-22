Adshares Price Reaches $1.10 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Adshares has a market cap of $40.20 million and $82,416.81 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,957 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.