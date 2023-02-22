Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.59

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.59 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 249.50 ($3.00). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 272,953 shares trading hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £545.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,181.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 266.20.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

