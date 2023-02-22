Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXSGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.58 on Friday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

