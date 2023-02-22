Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.80. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 224,690 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.73.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$642.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.