Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.
AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Air Canada stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$25.98.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
