Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock worth $76,358,741. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

