Akkr Management Company LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Akkr Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 3.7% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

