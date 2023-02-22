Akkr Management Company LLC Has $293,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Akkr Management Company LLC cut its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. monday.com comprises about 0.6% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Akkr Management Company LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNDY stock opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $197.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.01.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

