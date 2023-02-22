Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

