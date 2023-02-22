Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alamo Group Stock Performance
NYSE ALG opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Alamo Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.40%.
ALG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
