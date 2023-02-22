Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 7.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 1,953,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,052,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
