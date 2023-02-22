Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 7.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 1,953,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,052,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.