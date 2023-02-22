Aleph Zero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.06 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00006904 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $327.06 million and $44,093.49 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 198,846,511 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.