Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALIT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Alight Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alight by 109.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

