Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

ALLY stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

