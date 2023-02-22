Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Amedisys stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

