Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is Gagnon Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gagnon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ameresco accounts for 6.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Ameresco worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $20,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ameresco by 40.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

