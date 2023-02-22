American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $196.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

