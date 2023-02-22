American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.