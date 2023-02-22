AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.
AMERISAFE Stock Performance
AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.