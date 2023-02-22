AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

