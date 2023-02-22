AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million.
AMERISAFE Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.
Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
