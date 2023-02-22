AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.