Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $4.47 on Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $67.59 million and $11.15 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00018611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

