Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.23. 557,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 149,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

