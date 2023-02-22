Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,655,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,487,612 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.
Amyris Stock Up 7.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amyris (AMRS)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.