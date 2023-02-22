Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,655,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,487,612 shares.The stock last traded at $1.62 and had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 35.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amyris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

