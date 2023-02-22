Analysts Issue Forecasts for Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

TSE ATE opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

