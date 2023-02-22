Analysts Set Expectations for AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $7.99 on Monday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $337.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.50.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

