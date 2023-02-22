Analysts Set Expectations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

