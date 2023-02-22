Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entain (ENT)

Entain (LON: ENT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/1/2023 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.28) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.46) price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Entain had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 1,930 ($23.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entain Stock Performance

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,361.75 ($16.40) on Wednesday. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.77). The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,782.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,318.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

