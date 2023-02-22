Analyzing Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 29.09% 13.86% 1.37% Eagle Bancorp 33.56% 13.16% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $261.12 million 2.72 $75.95 million $6.04 9.61 Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 3.18 $140.93 million $4.68 9.55

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Southern Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Great Southern Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

