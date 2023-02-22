ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Announces Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29, RTT News reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. ANSYS updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53-1.71 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.34-8.86 EPS.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.78. The company had a trading volume of 533,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,405. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.29. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after buying an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

