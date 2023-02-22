Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

