Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $552,344.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00084579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

