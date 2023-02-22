Appian Way Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. DarioHealth accounts for approximately 2.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

