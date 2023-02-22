Appian Way Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 1,131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,382 shares during the period. Sylvamo comprises 15.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.40% of Sylvamo worth $35,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.4 %

About Sylvamo

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 78,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,962. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.23. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $57.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71.

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.