Appian Way Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 428.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,307 shares during the quarter. Chemours makes up approximately 8.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Chemours worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Announces Dividend

CC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,650. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

